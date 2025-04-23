New entry requirement for non-Thai visitors

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade hereby notifies the general public that the Immigration Bureau of Thailand has introduced the ‘Thailand Digital Arrival Card'(TDAC) to make immigration process faster, easier and more secure.

Starting 1st May 2025, all non-Thai nationals entering Thailand by air, land, or sea must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online before arrival. The TDAC must be completed within 3 days before arrival.

All foreigners entering Thailand are required to submit TDAC before their arrival, except:

( 1) Foreigners transiting or transferring in Thailand without going through immigration control; and

(2) Foreigners entering Thailand using a Border Pass.

For further details please refer the “Guidelines for Thailand Digital Arrival Card” and the YouTube Video at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSEoVloM5A0