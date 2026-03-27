𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

Following the visit of H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, to the Republic of the Philippines from 18 to 20 March 2026, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister, held a telephonic conversation with Her Excellency Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, on 26 March 2026.

During the call, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and emphasised the importance of maintaining close engagement and promoting high-level exchanges to build a meaningful and forward-looking partnership in the years ahead.

Bhutan and the Philippines established formal diplomatic relations on 06 October 2025.