Press Release

H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Lyonchhen, delivered a video statement at the high-level opening of the 82nd Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on 20 April 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand. In his address, he highlighted the region’s rapid demographic shifts and stressed that inclusive development must serve as the cornerstone of progress across Asia and the Pacific.

The session, running from 20 to 24 April 2026, is being held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific.” The RGoB delegation to the 82nd ESCAP Session is led by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zOxRjIqZVm1RIb5AnM0GqxLaIqT8tNw9/view?usp=drive_link