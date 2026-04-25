𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

In a ceremony organized by the Amiri Diwan of the State of Kuwait, H.E. Ambassador Phub Dorji presented his Letter of Credence to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, at Bayan Palace today, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the State of Kuwait.

Ambassador Phub Dorji is the 11th Ambassador of Bhutan to the State of Kuwait.

During the audience with His Highness the Amir, Ambassador Phub Dorji conveyed the warm greetings and good wishes of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, the Royal Family, and the Royal Government and people of Bhutan to His Highness the Amir, the Royal Family, and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Kuwait were established in 1983 with the opening of the Office of the Bhutanese Consulate General in Kuwait. This was later upgraded to an Embassy in April 1986. The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Bhutan was established in December 2010.