𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

Mr. Johannes Zutt, World Bank Group’s Vice President of the South Asia Region, called on H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Hon’ble Foreign Minister, today.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a broad range of areas of cooperation between Bhutan and the World Bank Group, including the signing of a financial agreement worth USD 515 million for the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project on 5 May 2026.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and conveyed their hope to further expand collaboration in the years ahead.