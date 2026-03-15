𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade in collaboration with the GovTech Agency today launched the integration of the Bhutan National Digital Identity (NDI) wallet and eKYC with the national passport system. This milestone marks an important step toward enhancing secure, efficient, and user-centric digital public services.

The Bhutan NDI is a secure digital platform designed to give individuals greater control over their personal data through the use of a trusted digital wallet and cryptographically verifiable credentials (VC) to securely store personal information and other important credentials.

Through the Bhutan NDI Wallet, individuals can authenticate themselves online and securely share selected information. These credentials may include identity and other verified information issued by trusted authorities. By digitizing credentials in a secure and standardized format, the NDI system opens new possibilities for how trusted data can be accessed and shared across digital services.

The Bhutan NDI Wallet uses advanced cryptographic technology to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the information shared. A key benefit of the system is that once data is shared through the NDI Wallet, service providers can trust the validity of the information without requiring additional verification. Since the credentials originate from trusted issuers and are transmitted securely through the NDI platform, service providers do not need further system-to-system integrations or separate physical verification processes.

This approach simplifies digital service delivery by reducing system complexity while maintaining high standards of security and trust. It also strengthens user privacy and control, allowing individuals to share only the specific information required for a particular transaction.

The integration of the NDI system with the passport system represents an important milestone in the Government’s broader efforts to build a more efficient and citizen-centric digital ecosystem. By enabling secure and seamless sharing of trusted credentials, the NDI platform helps streamline online interactions between citizens and service providers while improving operational efficiency.

The NDI Wallet empowers individuals to securely manage and share their digital credentials while enabling organizations to rely on trusted data without complex verification processes. This innovation will play a critical role in advancing digital services and strengthening trust in the digital ecosystem.

The NDI platform will continue to expand as more services and institutions adopt verifiable credentials, enabling broader use across both government and private sector services.