𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade attended the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India from 05 to 07 March 2026.

Lyonpo participated in the panel discussion titled “Development by Design: Scripting the Next Global Growth Story”, alongside the Deputy Foreign Minister of Tanzania, the Chief Executive Officer of Bisleri, the Country Director (India) of the Gates Foundation, and the Director of the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS).

During the panel discussion, Lyonpo highlighted Bhutan’s guiding development philosophy of Gross National Happiness and underscored His Majesty The King’s vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City as an example of how development can be reimagined beyond the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals agenda.

Lyonpo met with the External Affairs Minister, Foreign Secretary, and Additional Secretary, Northern Division, Ministry of External Affairs on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026. Lyonpo also met with the Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya and the Foreign Minister of Seychelles.