Presentation of Credentials by the Ambassadors of Fiji, Oman, Lesotho, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh

Fiji:E. Mr. Jagnnath Sami is the new Ambassador of the Republic of Fiji to the Kingdom of Bhutan. Ambassador Sami previously served as the General Secretary of the National Federation Party. Oman: E. Mr. Issa Saleh Al Shibani is the new Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of Bhutan. Ambassador Shibani previously served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Oman in London. Lesotho: E. Ms. Lebohang Valentina Mochaba is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the Kingdom of Bhutan. Ambassador Mochaba previously served as a member of parliament. Luxembourg:E. Mr. Christian Biever is the new Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the Kingdom of Bhutan. Ambassador Biever previously served as the Ambassador of Luxembourg to Spain and Andorra. Saudi Arabia:E. Mr. Haytham Hassan Mohammed Al Malki is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of Bhutan. Ambassador Al Malki previously served as the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Mexico . Bangladesh:E. Ms. Maleeka Parveen is the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Bhutan. Ambassador Parveen previously served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Bangkok.

The Ambassadors of Fiji, Oman, Lesotho, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh presented their letters of credence to His Majesty The King in a ceremony held in the Grand Kuenray of Tashichhodzong today.