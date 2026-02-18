Press Release

At the invitation of the Government of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will attend the Oath-Taking Ceremony of H.E. Mr. Tarique Rahman, the Prime Minister-elect of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on 17 February 2026.

The Prime Minister’s attendance at the Oath-Taking Ceremony reflects Bhutan’s continued support and friendship with the people of Bangladesh. Bhutan and Bangladesh enjoy longstanding cordial ties of friendship marked by mutual trust, respect and confidence.