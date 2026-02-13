Press Release for the presentation of Credentials by Ambassadors of Canada, Cuba, Turkiye, Maldives, Denmark, Slovenia, Austria and Qatar

His Excellency Mr. Christopher John Cooter, Ambassador of Canada to Bhutan Image 1 of 8

The Ambassadors of Canada, Cuba, Turkiye, Maldives, Denmark, Slovenia, Austria and Qatar presented their credentials to His Majesty The King today in a ceremony held at the Grand Kuenray of Tashichhodzong.

Canada: H.E. Mr. Christopher John Cooter, the Ambassador of Canada to Bhutan, previously served as the Charge d’Affaires at the Canadian Embassy in Israel. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Canada were established in 2003. Cuba: H.E. Mr. Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, the Ambassador of Cuba to Bhutan, was the Vice Head of the Department of International Relations in Cuba prior to this appointment. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Cuba were established in 2012. Turkiye: H.E. Mr. Ali Murat Ersoy, the Ambassador of Turkiye to Bhutan, previously served at the Office of the Deputy Minister. Bhutan and Turkiye established diplomatic relations in 2012. Maldives: H.E. Ms. Shiuneen Rasheed, the Ambassador of Maldives to Bhutan, served as the Joint Secretary for Europe, Americas, and Oceania Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, prior to this appointment. Bhutan and Maldives established diplomatic relations in 1984. Denmark: H.E. Mr. Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, the Ambassador of Denmark to Bhutan, served as Denmark’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, and ASEAN from 2017 to 2020. Bhutan and Denmark established diplomatic relations in 1985. Slovenia: H.E. Mr. Tomaž Mencin, the Ambassador of Slovenia to Bhutan, was previously with the Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Slovenia were established in 2012. Austria: H.E. Dr. Robert Zischg, the Ambassador of Austria to Bhutan, served as the Head of the Department of Sub-Saharan Africa and Africa Union at the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs prior to his appointment. Bhutan and Austria established diplomatic relations in 1989. Qatar: H.E. Mr. Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al Jabir, the Ambassador of Qatar to Bhutan, was previously the Ambassador to Lebanon. Bhutan and Qatar established diplomatic relations in 2025.

During their visit, the Ambassadors will call on Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and senior officials of the Royal Government.