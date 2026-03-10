𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan will make an Official Working Visit to Japan from 12 to 17 March 2026.



During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet H.E. Ms. Takaichi Sanae, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Japan, senior officials of the Government of Japan, and members of the business community in Japan.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan (established on March 28, 1986). The Prime Minister’s visit forms a key part of the commemorative activities planned to celebrate this milestone and further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between thetwo nations .