𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Third Bhutan-India High Impact Community Development Project Committee Meeting of the 13th FYP

The 3 rd Bhutan-India High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Committee Meeting between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India under Bhutan’s 13 th Five Year Plan was held on 9 March 2026 in Thimphu. The Royal Government of Bhutan’s delegation was led by Ms. Pema Tshomo, Director, Bilateral Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Government of India’s delegation by Mr. Aniket G. Mandavgane, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Thimphu.

HICDPs cover community-focused projects with short implementation timelines that support sectors such as rural connectivity, drinking water supply, irrigation, agriculture infrastructure, flood protection, tourism development, township infrastructure and waste management. These projects are implemented by local governments, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas and expand economic opportunities for local communities and contribute to enhanced livelihoods, job creation and food security.

For the 13 th Five Year Plan, the Government of India has committed assistance for HICDPs of Nu. 10 billion, out of an overall commitment of Nu. 100 billion. So far, an amount of Nu. 4.97 billion has been released by the Government of India to the Royal Government of Bhutan for implementation of HICDP projects. During the meeting, the Committee approved 5 additional projects of a total amount of Nu. 32 million and reviewed the progress in implementation of the first and second batches of HICDP projects. As of now, a total 571 projects at a value of Nu. 8.46 billion are being implemented.