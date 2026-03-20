𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Signing of the Grant Contract for “The Project for the Provision of a Sewer Suction Truck in Thimphu” under the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

Ms. Tashi Peldon, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Royal Bhutanese Embassy and Mr. ARIYOSHI Takashi, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Embassy of Japan, signed the Grant Contract for “The Project for the Provision of a Sewer Suction Truck in Thimphu” under the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) on 17th March 2026. The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi.

Under the Project, the Government of Japan will provide USD 41,123 to the Bhutan Toilet Organization (BTO) to procure a Sewer Suction Truck. This will complement the Royal Government’s efforts towards waste management and development of a healthy environment for the residents of Thimphu.

The support provided by the Government of Japan under the Grass-Roots Human Security Projects in many areas over the years has made significant contributions to improving the quality of life of the people of Bhutan. Ms. Tashi Peldon expressed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government of Bhutan to the Government and People of Japan for their unwavering and generous support towards Bhutan’s socio-economic development.