𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Joint Press Release of the 15th Expert Group Meeting on Bhutan-China Boundary Issues

The 15th Expert Group Meeting on Bhutan-China Boundary Issues was held from 30th March to 1st April, 2026 in Beijing, China. The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, Secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan and H.E. Ms. Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The two sides affirmed the progress made in the Bhutan-China boundary negotiations in recent years. They had frank and constructive discussions in a friendly atmosphere on the way forward to make further progress on the implementation of the Three-Step Road-map. The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of the boundary negotiations and hold the next round of Expert Group Meeting in Bhutan at mutually convenient dates.

On the sidelines of the 15th EGM, the 3rd meeting of Joint Technical Team on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Bhutan-China Boundary held discussions on the boundary alignment in areas where there are no disputes, in keeping with the Cooperation Agreement.