𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Her Excellency Ms. Thitiporn Chirasawadi, Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan, presented her credentials to His Majesty The King today in the Throne Room at Tashichhodzong.

Bhutan and Thailand share close bonds of friendship and cooperation, deeply rooted in the enduring ties between the two Royal Families and strengthened by a shared spiritual heritage. The two countries enjoy cooperation across diverse sectors, including human resource development, tourism, education, health, agriculture, and people-to people exchanges.

Ambassador Thitiporn, who is the 13th Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan, joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand in 1993. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has served in Royal Thai Missions in Bandar Seri Begawan, Vienna, Singapore, Kunming, Stockholm, and Kathmandu, and has held several positions within the Government of Thailand.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Thailand were established on 14 November 1989.