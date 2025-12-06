𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Signing of the Exchange of Notes for the Economic and Social Development Programme (Provision of Medical Equipment) under Japan’s Grant Aid

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Keiichi Ono, signed the Exchange of Notes for the Economic and Social Development Programme (Provision of Medical Equipment) under Japan’s Grant Aid on 2nd December 2025. The signing ceremony took place at the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi.

Under this programme, the Government of Japan will provide a grant of 600 million Japanese Yen to procure advanced medical equipment to strengthen national healthcare capacity. This grant will help the Ministry of Health towards achieving its goal of universal access to quality and equitable health services.

The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan over the years in strengthening the health sector with advanced medical equipment including ambulances, technical experts and the construction of the Royal Centre for Infectious Disease (RCID) at Gidakom.

Ambassador V. Namgyel expressed deep appreciation of the Royal Government of Bhutan to the Government and People of Japan for their unwavering and generous support toward Bhutan’s socio-economic development.