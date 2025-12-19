𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

At the command of His Majesty The King, a special prayer ceremony was conducted at the Grand Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong on 15 December 2025 for the victims of the horrific attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia.

Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, and representatives of the Central Monastic Body attended the ceremony and lit butter lamps. The Honorary Consuls of Bhutan in Victoria and New South Wales were also present at the ceremony.

His Majesty The King and the Royal Government conveyed deep condolences and expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Australia.