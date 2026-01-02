𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Upon the Royal command of His Majesty The King, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Hon’ble Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, led a delegation of senior officials from the Royal Government to pay respects and offer prayers at the State Funeral of late Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on 31 December 2025.

The late Begum Khaleda Zia was a former Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. She passed away on 30 December 2025 in Dhaka.

Condolence messages from His Majesty The King, His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the Prime Minister were handed over to Mr. Tarique Rahman, son of the late Begum Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairperson, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) by Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel.

On behalf of the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel offered condolences to the people and the Government of Bangladesh.