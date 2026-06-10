Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade observed the 29th anniversary of the founding of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on 6 June 2026 by offering prayers and lighting a thousand butter lamps at Tara Lhading Zhingkham Lhakhang in Thimphu. The event also marked the commencement of the commemoration of BIMSTEC’s 30th Anniversary.

H.E Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister graced the event as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by members of the diplomatic community, officials from the Ministry and representatives of various RGoB agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister highlighted BIMSTEC’s evolution into an important bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia and welcomed the growing momentum to deepen cooperation across BIMSTEC’s priority sectors, including trade and investment, energy, transport and connectivity, technology and innovation, agriculture, public health, disaster management, environmental conservation, and climate action. He also reaffirmed Bhutan’s steadfast commitment to working closely with fellow Member States to advance the goals and objectives of BIMSTEC and to contribute constructively towards a peaceful, prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive Bay of Bengal region. He further acknowledged the valuable contributions of Member States, the BIMSTEC Secretariat and other stakeholders in advancing the BIMSTEC process over the past three decades.

BIMSTEC is a regional organization comprising seven Member States (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand). Established in 1997, BIMSTEC aims to foster regional cooperation and promote socio economic development through collaborative efforts in various sectors. Bhutan joined the organization in 2004.