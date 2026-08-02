Joint Press Release: Official Visit of Foreign Secretary of India to Bhutan for the Fifth India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks for the 13th Five year Plan (30-31 July 2026)

At the invitation of Foreign Secretary of Bhutan, Mr. Pema Lektup Dorji, Foreign Secretary of India Mr. Vikram Misri paid an official visit to Bhutan from 30-31 July 2026, to co-chair the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks (Plan Talks) for the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) of Bhutan.

2. During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri received an audience with His Majesty The King. He also called on H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister and H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

3. The two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral cooperation including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance.

4. During the 5th Plan Talks, both sides reviewed the overall progress and implementation of the Government of India (GoI)’s support of INR/Nu. 100 billion (10,000 crore) for Bhutan’s 13th FYP period (2024-29). This support covers Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and the Programme Grant.

5. A total of 12 new PTA projects amounting to INR/Nu. 3,320 million (332 crore) were approved, covering sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, urban amenities and disaster management. With this, a total of 82 PTA projects have been approved under the 13th FYP, amounting to INR/Nu. 68,600 million (6,860 crore). GoI has also released INR/Nu. 12,500 million (1,250 crore) towards ESP, INR/Nu. 7,352 million (735.20 crore) towards HICDPs and INR/Nu. 2,000 million (200 crore) towards Programme Grant. The meeting reviewed the progress in utilization of these funds.

6. The Indian side reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB)’s development agenda, guided by the shared vision of His Majesty the King of Bhutan and Prime Minister of India, and based on the priorities of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan. The Bhutanese side appreciated the support from India and its significance for wide-ranging programmes under its 13th FYP.

7. The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and Olakha Park constructed under the PTA project “Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu”. In addition, 45 electric vehicles procured under the PTA project “Accelerate e-mobility uptake in Bhutan” were handed over to the RGoB.

8. The Foreign Secretaries also witnessed the exchange of the following documents:

(i) Umbrella Line of Credit Agreement between RGoB and EXIM Bank of India, to operationalize a concessional Line of Credit of INR 4000 crore for energy projects in Bhutan; and

(ii) MoU between All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Science of Bhutan (KGUMSB) for collaboration on research and exchange programmes on health-related education and training.

9. The two sides agreed to hold the next Plan Talks in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

10. India and Bhutan share an exemplary partnership characterized by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels and close people-to-people contacts. The visit was held in line with the longstanding tradition of close engagement and cooperation between the two countries.