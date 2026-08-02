Press Release

Official Visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary to Bhutan for the fifth Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks for the 13th FYP

Mr. Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, Government of India will be on an official visit to Bhutan from 30 to 31 July 2026 at the invitation of Mr. Pema Lektup Dorji, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will co-chair the Fifth Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan along with Foreign Secretary Pema Lektup Dorji.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will receive Audience from His Majesty The King. He will also call on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India.