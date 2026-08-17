PRESS RELEASE

Official Visit of the Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh for the Fourth Foreign Office Consultations

Mr. Pema Lektup Dorji, Foreign Secretary, Royal Government of Bhutan will be on an official visit to Bangladesh from 17-19 August, 2026. Foreign Secretary Pema Lektup Dorji will co-chair the Fourth Foreign Office Consultations along with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Dorji will call on H.E. Ms. Shama Obaed Islam, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of visits between Bhutan and Bangladesh.