𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧 (𝟏𝟔-𝟏𝟖 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔)

1. At the invitation of H.E. Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Royal Government of Bhutan, H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India paid an official visit to Bhutan from 16-18 September 2026.

2. During the visit, EAM received an audience with His Majesty The King and called on H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan. EAM and the Foreign Minister of Bhutan held discussions in the historic valley of Bumthang.

3. The two sides reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual importance. They appreciated progress in strengthening the special and multi-faceted India-Bhutan partnership under the guidance of His Majesty The King of Bhutan and Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

4. EAM reaffirmed India’s support for Bhutan’s developmental goals and priorities. The two sides commended the progress in bilateral development cooperation. Bhutan appreciated the support from India for wide-ranging programmes under its 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29).

5. EAM and Foreign Minister of Bhutan jointly inaugurated/launched the following development projects:

(i). 65-Bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar; (ii). Transfer of 43 jersey cows from India to the National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang; (iii). Jaganathan Bridge on the Samdrup Jongkhar-Trashigang Highway in eastern Bhutan; (iv). Handing over of 54 electric vehicles to the Royal Government of Bhutan.; (v). Ground breaking and foundation stone laying of the 500 kW Lunana Hydropower Project.

6. The Ministers expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the Joint Vision on Energy Partnership of March 2024, and recalled the recent strides in energy cooperation, including the inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (HEP) and signing of its Tariff Protocol, and the resumption of dam construction of 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I HEP. They welcomed the signing of the Agreement on concessional Line of Credit of INR 4000 crores for energy projects in Bhutan. They also welcomed the active engagement of Indian companies in hydropower projects in Bhutan, adding dynamism to the existing energy cooperation.

7. EAM reaffirmed the Government of India’s support for His Majesty’s vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The two sides acknowledged the interaction through the Joint Working Group on GMC and agreed to continue efforts to develop collaboration on GMC-related issues. The Indian side reaffirmed its commitment to establish an Immigration Check Post at Hatisar (Assam) to facilitate easy movement of investors and visitors to Gelephu as announced during Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Bhutan in November 2025. Bhutanese side thanked the Government of India for the decision to establish a special temporary immigration facility at Hatisar (Assam) across Gelephu to facilitate entry/exit of third country nationals for Project 108 on 01 November 2026.

8. The two sides noted the ongoing discussions on renewal of the Agreement on Trade, Commerce and Transit between the two countries. Bhutan appreciated the recent notification by the Government of India, enabling export of 17 species of timber wood from Bhutan to India. Bhutan also thanked India for the uninterrupted supply of fuel (petrol, diesel and LPG) amidst global supply chain disruptions.

9. The two sides welcomed the recent operationalisation of a new Land Customs Station in Samrang (Assam), which reflects joint endeavours to expand cross-border connectivity, infrastructure and facilities. The two sides noted the progress on the establishment of cross-border rail links (Gelephu-Kokrajhar and Samtse-Banarhat).

10. The Ministers welcomed the operationalisation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based facility, which will enable Bhutanese nationals to make digital payments in India using Bhutanese mobile applications. The two sides expressed satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation in the space sector and encouraged engagements on satellite data applications in various areas such as monitoring of glaciers, forest resources, floods, agriculture, etc.

11. The Ministers emphasized the importance of educational, capacity building and training, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. They endorsed the activities of the India-Bhutan Foundation for supporting bilateral educational, scientific, cultural and technical exchanges. The Ministers appreciated the invaluable contribution of Indian teachers and nurses for education and healthcare services in Bhutan. They welcomed the initiatives to strengthen the cooperation in education, including:

(i). Doubling of seats for Bhutanese students from 30 to 60 under Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarship; (ii). Increase in seats for Bhutanese students from 30 to 55 under Nalanda University Scholarship Scheme; and (iii). Renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan on Nehru-Wangchuck Scholarship.

12. India thanked Bhutan for its support to India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028 – 2029 term. The Indian side also welcomed the ratification of the Framework Agreement of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) by Bhutan. The Ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments, and recognized the significance of close bilateral ties amid the complex international environment.

13. India and Bhutan share an exemplary partnership characterized by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels and close people-to-people contacts. The visit was in line with the longstanding tradition of close engagement and cooperation between the two countries.