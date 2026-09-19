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Press Release

September 16, 2026

At the invitation of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, H.E. Lyonpo D.N.Dhungyel, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Bhutan from 16 – 18 September 2026.

During the visit, EAM will receive a Royal Audience with His Majesty The King and call on the Prime Minister. He will also hold bilateral talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

 

 

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