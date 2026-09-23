PRESS RELEASE

𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧-𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐔-𝟏𝟓 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡
As part of the commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Bhutan and Japan, a U-15 Friendly Exhibition Match between the Bhutan National U-15 Football Team and the FC Imabari Academy Team from Japan will be held on 25 September 2026 at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu, from 1400 to 1600 hours.
The Hon’ble Foreign Minister will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and host a high tea for the invited guests and teams.