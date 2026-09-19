PRESS RELEASE

The following Ambassadors presented their credentials to His Majesty The King today in a ceremony held at Dechenchholing Palace:

1. H.E. Mr. Imran Haider, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan with residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

2. H.E. Mr. Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India.

3. H.E. Mr. Kim Ji-Joon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bhutan with residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

4. H.E. Mr. Josel Francisco Ignacio, Ambassador of the Philippines to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India.

5. H.E. Dr. John Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of Germany to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India.

6. H.E. Dr. Ulziit Luvsanjav, Ambassador of Mongolia to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India.

Following the credentials ceremony, His Majesty The King granted an audience to the Ambassadors. During the visit, the Ambassadors will call on senior officials of the Royal Government.

Bhutan established formal diplomatic relations with Pakistan in December 1988, Kazakhstan in November 2012, Republic of Korea in September 1987, the Philippines in October 2025, Germany in November 2020 and Mongolia in January 2012.