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PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2026

08 September 2026: H.E. Ms. KUNIMITSU Ayano, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, called on H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Hon’ble Foreign Minister, this evening.
 
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the longstanding friendship between Bhutan and Japan, as well as matters of mutual interest, and explored avenues for further cooperation.
 
The visit is in keeping with the longstanding tradition of high-level exchanges between Bhutan and Japan and takes place as the two countries commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
 
H.E. Ms. KUNIMITSU Ayano is on an official visit to Bhutan from 08–10 September 2026.
 

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