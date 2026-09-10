PRESS RELEASE

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧

H.E. Ms. KUNIMITSU Ayano, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will visit Bhutan from 08-10 September 2026, at the invitation of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

This is a significant visit taking place during a landmark year when Bhutan and Japan celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations. It will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and to exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

During the visit, H.E. Ms. KUNIMITSU Ayano will receive an Audience with His Majesty The King, call on the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister will also host a reception in honour of H.E. Ms. KUNIMITSU Ayano.