𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟔𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟎-𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐚-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to inform all Bhutanese nationals that the Royal Thai Government has revised its visa-exemption arrangements for nationals of 60 countries and territories, including Bhutan.

Under the revised arrangement, Bhutanese passport holders may enter Thailand without a visa for tourism and stay for a maximum period of 30 days. This replaces the previous visa- exempt stay of up to 60 days. The revised arrangement will take effect from 15 September 2026.

The new arrangement is pursuant to a notification issued by the Thai Ministry of Interior and published in the Royal Gazette on 31 August 2026. It replaces the 60-day visa-exemption arrangement introduced in July 2024.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

The notification also provides that visa-exempt travellers entering Thailand through land-border immigration checkpoints may enter under the visa-exemption scheme no more than twice in a calendar year.

This restriction does not apply to nationals of Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Singapore.