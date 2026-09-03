𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟔𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟎-𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐚-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to inform all Bhutanese nationals that the Royal Thai Government has revised its visa-exemption arrangements for nationals of 60 countries and territories, including Bhutan.
Under the revised arrangement, Bhutanese passport holders may enter Thailand without a visa for tourism and stay for a maximum period of 30 days. This replaces the previous visa- exempt stay of up to 60 days. The revised arrangement will take effect from 15 September 2026.
The new arrangement is pursuant to a notification issued by the Thai Ministry of Interior and published in the Royal Gazette on 31 August 2026. It replaces the 60-day visa-exemption arrangement introduced in July 2024.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬
The notification also provides that visa-exempt travellers entering Thailand through land-border immigration checkpoints may enter under the visa-exemption scheme no more than twice in a calendar year.
This restriction does not apply to nationals of Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Singapore.
All Bhutanese nationals travelling to Thailand are advised to take note of the revised visa-exemption arrangements and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience or disruption to their travel plans.