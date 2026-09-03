PRESS RELEASE

𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐍𝐑. 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐥’𝐬 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬

Upon Royal Command of His Majesty The King, Bhutan has contributed INR. 100 million to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund of Nepal in the wake of the devastating floods of 26 August, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives and widespread damage.

The contribution is a gesture of solidarity and friendship with the Government and people of Nepal at this difficult time and reflects the warm and longstanding relations between Bhutan and Nepal.

H.E. Maj. Gen. Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan to Nepal, handed over the cheque to Dr. Surendra Thapa, Charge d’ Affaires a.i. at the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi.