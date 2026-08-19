Joint Press Statement

𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 The Fourth Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) and the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh (GoB) was held today in Dhaka. The Meeting was co-chaired by the Foreign Secretary Pema Lektup Dorji, RGoB and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, GoB.

The meeting was held in a warm, cordial and constructive atmosphere and provided an opportunity to review the full range of bilateral relations. The two sides also exchanged views on cooperation at regional and multilateral level on matters of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their longstanding bonds of friendship, trust and mutual respect and expressed satisfaction at the steady progress of bilateral cooperation over the years across a wide range of areas, including political, trade and investment, connectivity, education, health, culture, tourism, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen high-level political engagements and regular consultations between the two governments. They emphasized the importance of translating the existing goodwill and political understanding into tangible outcomes for the peoples of both countries.

Expanded cooperation in culture, tourism, agriculture, human resource development, academic cooperation, institutional linkages, youth exchanges, and sports was also reiterated. Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and strengthening private sector cooperation, expanding the product coverage under the Bangladesh–Bhutan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and exploring the possibility of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Bangladesh expressed support and interest in the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) initiative and welcomed its potential to promote sustainable development, regional connectivity and shared prosperity and expressed interest in exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. Bangladesh reiterated to expedite the operationalisation of the Bhutanese Special Economic Zone in Kurigram.

Both sides exchanged views on strengthening regional cooperation under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to promote greater regional integration.