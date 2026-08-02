PRESS RELEASE

FAO Country Representative to Bhutan, Mr. Ken Shimizu, paid a farewell call on Hon’ble Lyonpo on 30 July 2026.

During their exchanges, Hon’ble Lyonpo expressed appreciation for Mr. Shimizu’s dedicated service and valuable contribution to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between RGoB and FAO, which dates back to 1972. Hon’ble Lyonpo also acknowledged the key milestones achieved during his tenure, including the visit of the FAO Director-General to Bhutan in 2025 and the launch of key initiatives such as the One Child One Egg per Day initiative and the Bhutan Agri-Sustain Fund.

Hon’ble Lyonpo wished the FAO Country Representative every success in his future endeavours and expressed confidence that he would remain a close friend of Bhutan.

Mr. Shimizu has been serving as the FAO Country Representative to Bhutan since July 2021.