Press Release

Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on 03 August 2026

The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan established diplomatic relations on 03 August 2026. The Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries was signed by Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations, and H.E. Mr. Walid Khalid Obeidat, Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the United Nations, in New York.

The establishment of diplomatic relations marks an important milestone in the relations between Bhutan and Jordan, and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

During the signing ceremony, the two Permanent Representatives reflected on the goodwill and warm ties between the two Royal Families. They expressed the commitment of the two governments to further strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including through cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bhutan now maintains diplomatic relations with 62 countries and the European Union.