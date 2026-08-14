Press Release

Ms. Beate Trankmann, Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific and Director of the UNDP Bangkok Regional Hub, called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today during her visit to Bhutan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the longstanding partnership between RGoB and UNDP, as well as ongoing areas of cooperation.

Discussions also covered preparations for the upcoming Global Conscious Food Systems Summit, which will be co-hosted by RGoB and the Conscious Food Systems Alliance (CoFSA) under UNDP from 31 August to 04 September 2026.