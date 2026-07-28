Press Release

On 23 July 2026, Her Excellency Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee presented her Letter of Credence to His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Hon’ble President of the Republic of Maldives, accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Maldives with residence in Dhaka. The presentation ceremony was held at the President’s Office in Male.

During the ceremony, Dasho Karma conveyed warm greetings of His Majesty The King, the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan to the President and the people of Maldives. Dasho reaffirmed the commitment of the Royal Government to further deepen the long-standing ties between Bhutan and Maldives.

On the sidelines, Dasho Karma called on Maldivian senior officials to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore avenues for further cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between the Maldives and Bhutan were established on 20 July 1984. Dasho Karma is the 13th Ambassador of Bhutan to Maldives.