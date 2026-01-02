𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Presentation of Credentials by the United Nations Resident Coordinator Thimphu, 31 December 2025

Mr. Gaurav Ray, the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bhutan, presented his credentials to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang today.

The Credentials Ceremony was attended by the senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, the Cabinet Secretariat and UN Resident Coordinator Office.

Following the presentation, Mr. Ray and the Hon’ble Prime Minister discussed the ongoing and future areas of collaboration between Bhutan and the UN to support national development priorities.

Mr. Ray is the third UN Resident Coordinator in Bhutan following the 2019 UN development system reform, which separated the RC position from that of the UNDP Resident Representative. He succeeds Ms. Karla Robin Hershey, who completed her term in April 2025.

Mr. Ray brings over 25 years of experience in humanitarian and development work, having held leadership roles in a variety of operational contexts. He previously served as Head of Office and Senior Representative of the German Red Cross in Bangladesh and has worked with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Australian Red Cross, and other humanitarian actors across South and Southeast Asia.

Mr. Ray holds a Master’s degree in International Business from the Asian Institute of Technology (Thailand), a Master’s in Management from ESCP‑EAP (UK), a postgraduate diploma in Humanitarian Assistance (USA), and a certificate in Disaster Management from the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre.