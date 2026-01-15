Travel Advisory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to inform the general public that the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Thimphu has officially conveyed that the Government of Bangladesh has suspended the “Visa on Arrival” facility for all eligible countries, including Bhutan, with effect from 15 January 2026 to 15 February 2026.

In view of this, all Bhutanese nationals intending to travel to Bangladesh during the above period are advised to apply for a visa in advance through the Embassy of Bangladesh in Thimphu prior to their travel.