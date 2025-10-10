Important Information for Foreign Travellers to Sri Lanka (Tourism Purposes)

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh has announced that, with effect from 15 October 2025, it will be mandatory for all foreign nationals intending to visit Sri Lanka for tourism purposes to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to their arrival in the country.

This requirement does not apply to individuals travelling on official visits.

Therefore, Bhutanese nationals planning to visit Sri Lanka for tourism purposes are advised to ensure that you obtain ETA before commencing your journey to Sri Lanka.

To apply for an ETA, please visit: www.eta.gov.lk