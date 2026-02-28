TRAVEL ADVISORY

In view of the ensuing conflict in parts of the Middle East and the evolving security situation in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to strongly advise Bhutanese nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the region at this time. The situation remains fluid and may result in sudden security risks, airspace closures, flight cancellations, movement restrictions, and other unforeseen disruptions. Those who must undertake essential travel are advised to exercise extreme caution, verify travel arrangements in advance, and closely monitor official announcements issued by the authorities concerned.

Bhutanese nationals currently residing in the region are urged to remain vigilant at all times and to strictly follow safety guidelines and advisories issued by the host governments. All Bhutanese nationals are advised to prioritize their safety, maintain regular contact with the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Kuwait and stay informed through official government channels and credible news sources.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade