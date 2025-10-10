Press Release

Establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Republic of the Philippines

The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Republic of the Philippines, wishing to strengthen and develop mutually beneficial relations between their countries and peoples, have established diplomatic relations with effect from October 06, 2025.

The Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations was signed between H.E. Maj. Gen. Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan to India, and H.E. Mr. Josel Francisco Ignacio, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to India, on behalf of their respective governments, on October 06, 2025, at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy, New Delhi.

During the signing ceremony, the two Ambassadors expressed happiness at the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries that have enjoyed friendly relations and good cooperation over the years. They expressed confidence that the new milestone in the bilateral relations will provide good impetus for closer partnership and cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

The Philippines is the 58th country with which Bhutan has established diplomatic relations.