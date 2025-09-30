Press Release

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

September 29, 2025

 

Foreign Secretary Pema Choden, Royal Government of Bhutan is on an official visit to New Delhi from 29-30 September 2025 at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Government of India.

During the visit, the two Foreign Secretaries met and reviewed the entire range of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Foreign Secretary Pema Choden and Chairman Satish Kumar, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways of India also signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of railway links between Bhutan and India i.e. Gelephu to Kokrajhar in Assam, and Samtse to Banarhat in West Bengal.

