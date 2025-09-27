Press Release

Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade met with the members of the Australian Parliamentary Friendship Group for Bhutan this afternoon.

Ms. Sharon Claydon, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. David Smith MP, Chair of the Group, and Senator Dean Smith, Assistant Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Deputy Chair of the Group are on their maiden visit to Bhutan. The two sides acknowledged the importance of exchange visits between the Parliamentary Friendship Groups in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Bhutan and Australia.