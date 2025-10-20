Travel Advisory – Recent Guidance on non-immigrant visa to the United States

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to notify the general public that, as per the recent communication from the US Embassy in New Delhi, all non-immigrant visa applicants must apply in their country of residence or nationality.

Bhutan falls under the consular jurisdiction of the US Embassies and Consulates in India, and therefore, Bhutanese nationals will be considered “in-country” applicants only when applying at US visa posts within India. Accordingly, Bhutanese citizens applying for US visas from countries other than India could face a high likelihood of rejection, possibly without an interview, unless they can prove legal residence in the country from which they are applying.

Further, visa appointments cannot be transferred between countries. Bhutanese applicants who make visa fee payments or schedule interviews in countries other than India may therefore experience processing difficulties if they do not adhere to this new guidance.

All Bhutanese nationals are requested to adhere with the new guidance when applying for US non-immigrant visas.

