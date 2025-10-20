Press Release

Royal Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony.

The Royal Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony by Thailand was held today at the Grand Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong.

A 28-member delegation from Thailand, led by H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, observed the ceremony and offered Kathina robes to the monks of the Central Monastic Body. Senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, monks of the Central Monastic Body, and members of the Thai community residing in Bhutan also participated in the offering.

The Royal Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony is observed to present robes graciously bestowed by His Majesty the King of Thailand to monks. In Theravāda Buddhism, the Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony is a long-standing and highly significant tradition, held at the conclusion of the three-month retreat observed by Buddhist monks.

In Bhutan, the Royal Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony has previously been held at Dechen Phodrang Monastery (2011), Simtokha Dzong (2013), Pangri Zampa Monastery (2016), and Kyichhu Lhakhang (2018).

The continued observance of this sacred ceremony in Bhutan reflects the close bonds between the Royal Families of the two countries, the shared spiritual heritage and the excellent bilateral relations between Bhutan and Thailand.