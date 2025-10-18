Press Release

H.E. Mr. Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, called on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister today. During the meeting, the Hon’ble Foreign Minister conveyed deep appreciation of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan for the generous support and assistance extended by Japan to Bhutan’s socio-economic development over many decades. The two sides also discussed the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan in 2026. Further, exchanged views on mutual areas of interest to strengthen the close ties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding between the two countries.