Press Release

Japan Week in Bhutan 2025

Japan Week 2025 will be celebrated in Thimphu from 17 to 19 October 2025. The three-day event will feature a number of events including a Japanese language speech contest, festive booths, and Japanese film screenings.

The Opening Ceremony for Japan Week will be held at the Thimphu Clock Tower Square on Saturday, 18 October 2025. H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, will grace the Opening Ceremony as the Chief Guest. H.E. Mr. Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, together with officials from the Embassy of Japan, the Japan Foundation in New Delhi, the JICA Bhutan Office, and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, will attend the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony will showcase Karate and Judo demonstrations, as well as cultural performances by the De-suung Skilling Programme, Pelkhil School, JICA Volunteers, and the Royal Academy of Performing Arts. Japan Week was first celebrated in Bhutan in 2006 to commemorate the 20 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan. Since then, it has become a celebration that highlights the enduring partnership and shared goodwill between Bhutan and Japan.