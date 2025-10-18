Press Release

The Kingdom of Bhutan and the State of Qatar today established formal diplomatic relations with the signing of a Joint Communiqué at the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations in New York on 16 October 2025.

The Joint Communiqué was signed by H.E. Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations, and H.E. Ambassador Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and the State of Qatar reflects the shared desire of the two countries to strengthen cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Following the signing ceremony, the two Ambassadors expressed confidence that the formalisation of diplomatic ties will contribute to the advancement of common goals and foster stronger bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples.