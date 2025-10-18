Press Release

The European Union (EU) Ambassadors and Heads of Missions (HoMs) from 21 EU member states led by H.E. Mr. Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Bhutan in New Delhi are on an annual visit to Bhutan from 15 to 18 October 2025. The delegation is joined by Ms. Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank and Ms. Myrian Ferran, Deputy Director General for International Partnership of the European Commission.

The primary objective of this year’s EU HoMs’ annual visit is to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the EU, Denmark and the Netherlands. A joint reception will be co-hosted by the EU, Denmark and the Netherlands to commemorate this important occasion on 16 October 2025.

The delegation received an Audience with His Majesty The King and called on Hon’ble Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay; Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and senior officials of the Royal Government.

The Royal Government of Bhutan will organise a special two-hour musical concert on 17 October 2025 from 1800-2000 hours at Chang Yul Park featuring live band performances by renowned Bhutanese artists and distinguished classical musicians from Europe.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the EU and three other EU member states. Bhutan established diplomatic relations with the Netherlands on 10 June 1985, the EU on 09 August 1985, Denmark on 13 August 1985, and Sweden on 27 August 1985.