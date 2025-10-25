Press Release

The Royal Government of Bhutan celebrated the 80th anniversary of the United Nations by lighting a thousand butter lamps and offering prayers at the Tara Lhaden Zhingkham Lhakhang in Thimphu. Commemorated as the United Nations Day, it marks the entry into force of the UN Charter and formal creation of the United Nations on 24 October 1945.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by H.E Yeezang De Thapa, Hon’ble Minister for Education and Skills Development, H.E Sandeep Arya, Ambassador of India to Bhutan and other Members of the Diplomatic Corps and Senior officials of the Government and the United Nations in Bhutan.

Bhutan became a member of the United Nations on 21 September 1971 and since then, the UN remains an important multilateral development partner.