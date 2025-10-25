Press Release

25 October 2025: His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and Her Majesty Gyalyum Tshering Yangdoen Wangchuck offered prayers and lit one thousand butterlamps at the Grand Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong in memory of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand.

Their Majesties were joined by the Prime Minister, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, and Thai citizens living in Bhutan to pay respects to Queen Sirikit.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit passed away peacefully on October 24, 2025, at the age of 93. As Queen and Queen Mother of Thailand, she was revered as the Mother of the Nation, who devoted her life to the service of the Thai people and to the preservation of Thailand’s natural and cultural heritage.

Bhutan and Thailand share close bonds of friendship and goodwill, strengthened by the deep ties between the Royal Families.